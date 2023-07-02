Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Grows By 209.4%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

