Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

