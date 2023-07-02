Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 400 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

