Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global Medical REIT worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

GMRE stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

