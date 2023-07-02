Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 10,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

