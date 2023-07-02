Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 750 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

