Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

