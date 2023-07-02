Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,930 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.