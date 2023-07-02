Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $262,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

