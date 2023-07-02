Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $399,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE MPW opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.