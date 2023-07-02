Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $160,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $207,881. Company insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

