Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $18.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

