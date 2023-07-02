Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

