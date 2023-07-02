Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $10.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

