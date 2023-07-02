Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 448.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 143,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 117,184 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.