Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 16,668 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Perma-Pipe International worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 86,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPIH stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

