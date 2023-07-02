Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 188 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

K opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

