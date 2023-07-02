Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 46 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seaboard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seaboard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,560.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,242.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,837.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

