Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 687 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.