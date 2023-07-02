Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 746 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
