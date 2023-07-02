Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $788.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

