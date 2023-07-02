Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in June

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY opened at $18.63 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.
About Singapore Telecommunications
