SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

