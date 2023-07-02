Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $14,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $11,214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

