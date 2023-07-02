SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $34.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.41. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 373.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 146.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.