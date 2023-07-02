SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $763.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. Analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 191,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 10,500,717 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter valued at $8,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2,395.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,769,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.