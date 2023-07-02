Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.98 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

