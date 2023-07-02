Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

