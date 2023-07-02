Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SLOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a positive rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Soitec from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Soitec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

