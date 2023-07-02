SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

