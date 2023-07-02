SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.21 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

