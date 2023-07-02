SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $396.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.05.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

SEDG stock opened at $269.05 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.