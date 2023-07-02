Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Head to Head Review

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.12) -1.38 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.62 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -220.22% -92.97% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.48%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

