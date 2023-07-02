Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOND. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sonder from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Sonder Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOND opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Sonder has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Sonder had a negative return on equity of 4,207.08% and a negative net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million.

In other Sonder news, CFO Dominique Bourgault purchased 100,000 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

