Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $161.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

