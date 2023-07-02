Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

Stantec Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$86.49 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$55.79 and a 12 month high of C$86.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

