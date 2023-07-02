Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE STWD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
