Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

