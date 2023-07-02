Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

