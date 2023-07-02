Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

