Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 3,595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

