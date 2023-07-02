Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

