StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

