StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

