StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.3 %
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.04.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.
Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
