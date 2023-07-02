StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.3 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.04.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.