StockNews.com Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

DNOW stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Boston Partners increased its position in NOW by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 864,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOW by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 678,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

