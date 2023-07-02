StockNews.com Downgrades Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Sell

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

