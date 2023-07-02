StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Hold

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

