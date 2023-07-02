StockNews.com Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Buy

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

