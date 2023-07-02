StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

