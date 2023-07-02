StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Read More
