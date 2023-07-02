StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.79.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

