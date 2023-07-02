StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.79.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.